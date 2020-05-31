Kudimaramathu works launched

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Sunday formally launched kudimaramathu works to be taken up in 40 tanks in the district at a cost of ₹16.75 crore.

The Minister, along with Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, flagged off the works at Enjar Naduvapatti tank and Pudukottai Periyakulam tank in Sivakasi.

The Minister said 22 works at a cost of ₹7.18 crore under Rajapalayam Upper Gundar Basin Division, 10 works at a cost of ₹6.24 core in Kariyapatti sub-division of Madurai Gundar Basin Division and eight works at a cost of ₹3.32 crore under Virudhunagar Vaippar Basin Division would be taken up.

Works such as strengthening of tank bunds, repair and reconstruction of sluices, repair of weirs, desilting of supply channels, removal of encroachments and survey of boundaries of tanks and marking with pillars would be done.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sanctioned the works that will help in irrigation of 5,187.07 hectares of farm lands in the district,” he said.

The works were being implemented by registered farmers’ associations having more than 51% of water users. While the State Government would give 90% of the funds, the remaining amount had to be contributed by farmers.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, Public Works Department Executive Engineer (Vaippar Basin Division) Gurusamy and Sivakasi Tahsildar Venkatesh were present.