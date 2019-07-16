Kudimaramathu work reviewed

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has instructed Corporation Commissioner P. Vijayalakshmi to monitor various kudimaramathu projects and provide a report on their progress.

The Commissioner has been appointed as the monitoring officer for 10 projects to renovate tanks and canals. On Tuesday, he reviewed various projects under the scheme.

Addressing reporters, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that projects worth ₹ 3.24 crore were to be taken up in Tirunelveli Corporation under kudimaramathu scheme.

Various projects including desilting, repair of gates, strengthening of bunds would be taken up with the contribution of farmers. She said that 10 teams comprising corporation engineers were formed to monitor the projects. The projects taken up at the Palayam channel would serve 57 tanks irrigating 9,500 acres of lands. Through the Tirunelveli channel, 23 tanks would serve 6,500 acres of agricultural land.