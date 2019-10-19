Kudimaramathu work inspected

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation (TNWRC), K. Sathyagopal, along with Collector M. Vijayalakshmi inspected kudimaramathu work in Nilakottai and Athoor taluks on Saturday, in which reconstruction of sluices, repair work undertaken in feeding channels and clearing of undergrowths and encroachments in the main leading channels were inspected.

“The government has been taking steps through the kudimaramathu work to upgrade waterbodies in the State. The work is taking place on a war footing basis so that it is over before monsoon intensifies. A total of 114 works have been taken up in the district at a cost of ₹47.41 crores” said Mr. Sathyagopal, who said that the kudimaramathu scheme will improve water conservation, groundwater level and enhance irrigation. Ponnankulam, Mattaparai, Thoppampatti Aranmanaikulam and Pulvettikulam tanks in the two taluks were inspected.

Mr. Sathyagopal also held a discussion with PWD officials on the stages of works, after which a meeting was held in the Collectorate involving Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development and Public Works Departments.

Assistant Collector Madhubalan, Superintending Engineer (PWD) Sukumar, Executive Engineer (Manjalar) Sundarappan and other officials were present at the meeting.