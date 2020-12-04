Kudimaramathu work has increased green cover in Sivaganga: CM

SIVAGANGA

04 December 2020 21:22 IST

‘Roads leading to the district are getting a facelift’

The AIADMK government is focussed on providing the basic needs of the people across the State, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Friday.

The CM who was here to review the COVID-19 situation with the officials, presided over a meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of Ministers G. Baskaran, R. B. Udayakumar, Vijayabaskar and among others. District Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy and other senior officers were present.

The district had a total of 6,345 COVID-19 patients since March and 6,139 among them were discharged. As many as 125 persons had died due to the virus and about 80 were active cases.

The CM's Special Grievance Cell had received 8,937 petitions from the district and 4,111 were settled by the officials. The district administration had issued 6,486 house site pattas to eligible beneficiaries in the district and out of 1,310 patta transfer requests, 784 were settled, Mr. Palaniswami said.

The CM said that the government proposes to implement the Cauvery integrated drinking water project and for those habitations in the district, who could not get potable water under the scheme, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department had through a G.O on 10.9.2020 proposed to implement a mega water supply project at ₹1752.73 crore. This would benefit 11.40 lakh people in the district.

More infrastructure

As for the underground drainage works, trial runs were on at the Sivaganga Municipality. In Karaikudi Municipality, 85 % of the UGD works were completed at an outlay of ₹112.50 crore.

The district, which was considered a dry region, has now been witnessing more green cover. Thanks to the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the government had implemented the kudimaramathu scheme here. Since the last four years, about 270 tanks had been desilted and rehabilitated close to 51,000 acres of cultivable land.

The roads, which were an important infrastructure for growth in the economy, have been taken up in a phased manner. By focussing on the roads leading to the NH (383) in the district, the vehicle movement had steadily increased. For instance, the Kottampatti-Tirupathur road and Singampunari-Tirupathur widening works were on. Similarly, the Melur-Tirupathur stretch leading to the Chennai-Kanniyakumari NH was also getting a facelift at a cost of ₹110 crore, which included a 2.66 km bypass to Tirupathur.

The district has also been provided with three high level bridges coming up at Tirupathur-Alangudi Road, Mathur-Mulakulam Road and Aranmanai Siruvayal Road at ₹20.16 crore, he said and added that under the two-wheeler scheme of the AIADMK government, especially, from the middle and lower middle income groups have been given 50 % subsidy and in Sivaganga district alone, 5,730 had benefited by receiving ₹14.3 crore by way of subsidy over the last three years, he added.

Even as the Chief Minister's convoy was approaching the Collectorate here, Mr. Palaniswami spotted a differently-abled person seated on the road side on Madurai Road. Immediately, when he enquired, the person said he was eagerly waiting to see him (CM) and hand over a petition. The person identified himself as Masthan Badusha, a graduate and requested a job. After examining the modalities, the officials recommended that the applicant can be given a job at the blood bank in Karaikudi Government Hospital. In about four hours, when Mr. Palaniswami was about to leave the Collectorate, he handed over the order of appointment to Mr. Masthan.

Thanking the CM with folded hands, the applicant said he was grateful to the government and the officials.