Kudankulam reactors generate 100 billion units of power; avoid emission of 86 million tonnes of carbon dioxide

The 2 X 1,000 MWe reactors of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, which have been built with the technical knowhow of Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation, on Friday crossed a major milestone of generating 100 billion units of power and transmitting it to the national power grid.

Nuclear reactor 1 of KKNPP, which was synchronized with the grid on October 22, 2013, has so far produced 57,030 million units while Unit 2 has generated 42,993 million units of power ever since it was synchronised with the grid on August 29, 2016. In all, both the reactors have generated 1,00,024.40 million units of clean power, indirectly avoiding the release of over 86 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, said Joy P. Varghese, Site Director, KKNPP.

“Currently, the units are operating in the routine mode and demonstrating efficiency above the rated values for providing electricity to about 50 million Indian families,” Mr. Joy said.

“The effective operation of the KKNPP reactors has been achieved owing to the application of proven design solutions, the use of reliable equipment, high-quality construction and installation, and commissioning work. Throughout the stages of design and up to operation, all works are conducted in close and comprehensive cooperation between the Indian customer and the Russian contractor. Each party contributed its own expertise to the project, which culminated in a technologically complex and efficient industrial project meeting the most stringent requirements of both quality and process safety,” noted Alexey Zhukov, ASE JSC First Vice-President for Construction.

The KKNPP is the southernmost nuclear park, where two VVER reactors are generating power while 4 more similar units with 1,000 MWe capacity are under construction. The power generated here is being shared among Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

A number of advanced technologicxal solutions have been developed specifically for this nuclear power plants such as a system of hydraulic structures that ensure an uninterrupted supply of cooling seawater and prevent possible environmental impacts.

