Kudankulam first reactor resumes power generation after fresh fuel loading

The first reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, which was stopped in July last for annual fuel loading and mandatory allied maintenance, has started generating electricity again as the work was completed on Sunday.

After the 33% used fuel was robotically removed and replenished with fresh enriched uranium fuel bundles and the associated maintenance works were completed, the reactor started generating power on Sunday afternoon, sources in the KKNPP said .

“Even as the second unit of KKNPP is generating 1,000 MWe, we are generating 300 MWe power in the first reactor now after it was restarted on Sunday afternoon. It will be gradually increased to reach the maximum capacity of 1,000 MWe within the next 48 hours,” said the sources.

Since the 33% of the used enriched uranium fuel should be removed every year and the fresh fuel bundles received from Russia inserted into the reactor core, besides carrying out other mandatory checks, the first reactor was stopped in July last for the scheduled outage.

“When we checked the vital parts of the reactor after fuel loading and subsequent maintenances mandated, the reactor behaved well and started generating power as planned,” the sources added.