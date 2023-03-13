ADVERTISEMENT

Kudankulam first reactor achieves 600 days of continuous operation

March 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

It has so far generated 47,470 million units of power so far

The Hindu Bureau

Both the pressurised water reactors have been built on an outlay of ₹17,270 crore.

The first of the 2x1,000 VVER reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), which has been built with Russian technical knowhow, has been in continuous operation for 600 days, barring the external stoppage for scheduled annual refuelling, to generate 14,114 million units.

Ever since it attained criticality and was subsequently synchronized with the grid in October 2013, the first reactor has been in service for a cumulative period of 52,665 hours to generate 47,470 million units of power so far. And, the second reactor has produced 34,573 million units of electricity from its first synchronization in October 2016.

 Both the pressurised water reactors have been built on an outlay of ₹17,270 crore even as the construction of four more VVER reactors with 1,000 MWe capacities is underway on the same site at the cost of ₹89,470 crore.

The Generation 3 Plus reactors of KKNPP have incorporated latest passive safety features like passive heat removal system, first and second stage hydro accumulators, passive hydrogen re-combiners, core catcher, quick boron injection system and annulus passive filtration system to ensure highest safety in line with current international standards.

 “These active and passivesystems ensure the safety of the plants as well as the the public and the environment,” said T. Premkumar, site director, KKNPP, in a statement.

