Vital parts for Kudankulam reactors coming from Russia

Construction of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s third and fourth reactors is progressing well.

A ship with vital components for these reactors has left the port of St. Petersburg and started its journey to KKNPP site. This is the 17th ship load arriving here after construction of the third and fourth reactors of the KKNPP began in February 2016.

“In the context of restrictions imposed in Russia and India in the wake of the pandemic, Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, the Indian customer (Nuclear Power Corporation of India), Russian manufacturers and the port of St.Petersburg have kept on working and meeting all the measures prescribed for construction of the second phase of KKNPP,” said director for projects in India, Vladimir Angelov, in a statement.

Significant equipment as airlocks of the passive heat removal system for reactor 3, condensate de-mineraliser filters for reactors 3 and 4, core catcher materials, control and protection system drives, transfer cask, surge tanks outside the containment, blow down de-aerator for reactor 4 were shipped to the KKNPP site. The ship load included filters, pipelines, valves, stationary penetration sand pumps.

“It is necessary to make a specific mention on the well-coordinated work of the employees responsible for the cargo handling and execution,” Mr. Angelov noted. Total volume of equipment amounts to over 4,200 m3. The scheduled arrival of the shipload to the Kudankulam construction site is expected to be in the second week of July 2020.

The NPCIL is operating 2 x 1,000 MWe VVER reactors at Kudankulam with Russian assistance on an outlay of ₹17,270 crore and the first reactor is generating power since July 2013 even as the construction of 3rd and the 4th reactors of the KKNPP is under way at a cost of ₹ 39,747 crore.

Excavation for construction of 5th and the 6th reactors is progressing ahead of schedule and the ‘first pouring of concrete’ for these last two reactors, to be built at an outlay of ₹50,000 crore, is likely to happen at any time as decided by the NPCIL, the project proponent.