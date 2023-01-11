HamberMenu
K.S. Narenthiran Nayar is Madurai City’s new Commissioner of Police

The 2005-batch IPS officer was previously Joint Commissioner Police, Chennai; he succeeds T. Senthil Kumar, who has been transferred to Chennai

January 11, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Narenthiran Nayar has promised to crack down on rowdyism and ganja peddlers

K.S. Narenthiran Nayar has promised to crack down on rowdyism and ganja peddlers | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, a 2005-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is the new Commissioner of Police of Madurai City.

Mr. Nayar succeeds T. Senthil Kumar, who has been transferred to Chennai. Mr. Nayar was previously Joint Commissioner of Police, in Chennai City and upon his promotion as Inspector General of Police, he has been transferred to Madurai.

An engineering graduate, Mr. Nayar started his police service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Erode district. He has also has served in Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore districts. He was also Aide-de-Camp to the Governor of Tamil Nadu and worked as the Joint Deputy Director, Bureau of Immigration in Thiruvanthapuram.

Mr. Nayar said that he would stick to basic policing and promised a crackdown on rowdyism and ganja peddlers. “I would assure the people of Madurai City that appropriate police action would be taken on any piece of information received by the police,” he said.

