KR Gnanasambandan no more

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 18:58 IST

K.R. Gnanasambandan

Former Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president KR Gnanasambandan, passed away in Madurai on Thursday. He was 67. According to his family members, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The final rites are expected to be performed at his residence in Narayanapuram on Friday.

An industrialist, Gnanasambandan also served as vice president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), the apex body for MSMEs in the State.

An office-bearer of MADITSSIA Trust, he was also actively involved in the industrial development of Madurai and southern districts. As the CEO of Aathmaa Academy, he was instrumental in offering guidance to students in polytechnic, engineering and arts and science colleges. He was president of Laghu Udyog Bharati (Madurai chapter).

