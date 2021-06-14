K.P. Karthikeyan is Madurai’s new Corporation Commissioner

Steps will be taken to expedite the completion of projects under AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission, the new Commissioner said

K. P. Karthikeyan assumed office as Commissioner of the Madurai Corporation on Monday.

Prior to this post, he had served as Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). He has also served as the Executive Director of SIPCOT, and the Director of TIDEL park. He has also served in the COVID-19 War Room.

Dr. Karthikeyan, a graduate in medicine, has held different posts in the Indian Railways, in the district administrations of Nagapattinam and Tirupattur.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge as the Commissioner, Dr. Karthikeyan said that steps will be taken to expedite the completion of projects under AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission. Each street and area in Madurai has a special history. Plans will be undertaken to develop Madurai while maintaining its originality and authenticity, he said.

Based on the consultations with Ministers, Madurai Corporation and the district administration will together work to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.