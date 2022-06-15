3 killed, 8 injured as omni bus overturns

Three persons were killed and 11 others injured when an omni bus overturned near Kayathar around Tuesday midnight.

Police said the omni bus proceeding from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai with 28 passengers hit the median at Arasankulam near Kayathar shortly after Tuesday midnight and overturned to injure 14 passengers.

Of this, K. Sivaraman, 33 of Keezha Vannaanvilai near Nagercoil, J. Jesus Rajan, 47, of Puththankadai near Thiruvattar and bus driver M. Pandi, 32, of Hemanathapuram near Rajapalayam died on the spot while 8 injured passengers were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and two private hospitals.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened when the right front tyre of the bus burst even as it was overtaking another vehicle. As the driver lost control of the vehicle immediately after the tyre burst, the vehicle hit the median and entered the opposite lane where it overturned. Kayathar police have registered a case.