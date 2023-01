Kovilpatti-Kadambur section to be inspected today

January 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Singh, will conduct a statutory inspection of the newly-electrified double line section between Kovilpatti and Kadambur stations on Wednesday. He will also conduct a high-speed trial run between 12 noon and 7 p.m. on the same day, a railway statement said. All users of railway lines between Kovilpatti and Kadambur stations have cautioned not to approach/trespass the railway lines.

