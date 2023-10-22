Kovilpatti college hosts library conference

October 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, under the aegis of Society for Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS), hosted a three-day conference on ‘Revitalising libraries in the Google generation (ReLibG2)’ from October 12.

The first day saw a pre-conference tutorial on Moodle: Open Source Learning Management System. A. Hariharan, founder president of SALIS, delivered the chief guest address. T. Venkatkumar, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, conducted hands-on training. On the second day, Nabi Hassan, Librarian of IIT, New Delhi, was the chief guest. R. Gopalakrishnan, Principal of K.S.Rangasamy College of Technology, Tiruchengode, and Mahendra N.Jadhav, Librarian, IIT-Madras, delivered keynote addresses.

On the third day, Anup Kumar Das, Documentation Officer at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, was the chief guest. .K.Ilavazhagan, Librarian and Chief Knowledge Officer at IIM-Tiruchi, delivered the keynote address.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Karunai Raghavan, college Librarian, welcomed the gathering. P.Jayaprakash, Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, presented the conference report. E.Gajalakshmi, Librarian, National School of Drama, was the chief guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.