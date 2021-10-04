Kovilpatti achieves 99.24% vaccination

KOVILPATTI

04 October 2021 21:35 IST

Only 477 people - pregnant women and those with health issues - left out

The Kovilpatti municipality has achieved 99.24% vaccination against COVID-19, thanks to the recently organised mega vaccination camps on Sundays.

Of the 63,098 persons eligible for inoculation, the 477 people left out were pregnant women and those with health issues. According to Municipal Commissioner P. Krishnamurthy, 80,237 people are living in 34,728 houses in the municipality and 63,098 of them are eligible to get vaccinated as they are above the age of 18. Following three mega vaccination camps organised on Sundays, the Kovilpatti municipality attained the 99.24% vaccination status on last Sunday (October 3) with all the 62,621 persons getting vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

“As per the Collector’s instruction, armed with voters’ list, we organised a survey in all 36 wards to identify the eligible persons. Though we planned to complete the survey within 15 days, it took 45 days. We collected the Aadhaar card and mobile phone numbers from the residents for identifying the left-out persons from the vaccination drive. When we used the Aadhaar card number, we could easily identify the uncovered persons and called them over phone to get themselves vaccinated at the mega vaccination camp,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

The invitation extended to this ‘adamant group’ was not easy as most of them tried to give a slip. After a lot of persuasion, they were brought to the vaccination centres. “When a few of them were found to be sitting at home, we sent a team and administered the vaccine there. Even then, they tried to avoid it, citing some health issues, but our doctors in the ‘visiting team’ neutralised their arguments medically,” said Mr. Krishamurthy.

When the first mega vaccination camp was organised on September 12, three beneficiaries were selected through lots and given gold coins while next five winners received free headphones. Ten winners of the last mega camp held on last Sunday received silk saris.

“Around 44% of the residents of Kovilpatti municipality have received the second dose also. We’re trying to achieve cent per cent in administering second dose also within a month,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.