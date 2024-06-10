Kottampatti residents demand change in plan of bus stand under renovation

During the weekly grievance meeting at the Collector office on Monday, residents of Kottampatti village in Melur taluk submitted a petition demanding change in plan for construction of a bus stand in their area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renovation works were carried out in Kottampatti bus station in February at a cost of ₹4.90 crore, the petition read.

While the construction work is still in progress, public alleged that they have not been to have a look at the construction plan. Due to which, they said, the commercial complex were moved to the periphery and the toilets were brought to the centre.

They said, “Only when shops are near the public shelter, it would be good for their business. If it is placed in far away place, public would hesitate to visit the shops.”

“The District Collector should make changes in the construction work for the benefit and use of the general public, the existing commercial complexes are being built separately so that the shops will be empty without a suitable environment for doing business, and the public will not be able to move comfortably due to the presence of toilets in the centre”, said petitioners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.