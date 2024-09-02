Korampallam residents oppose merger of panchayat with Thoothukudi Corporation

Opposing the Corporation’s move to bring their village panchayat on the periphery of the town under its purview, residents of Korampallam village panchayat submitted a petition to District Collector K. Elambahavath on Monday during the weekly grievances redress meet.

The petitioner villagers said the Korampallam village panchayat, comprising Korampallam, Periyanayagipuram, Kaalaankarai, Srini Nagar, and a few more colonies, houses mostly workers who are being hired under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Programme. If the Korampallam village panchayat is merged with the Thoothukudi Corporation, the workers cannot be hired under the programme as Korampallam will become an urban area.

“In other words, we will be rendered jobless and our livelihood will get wiped out if Korampallam village panchayat is brought under Thoothukudi Corporation. Moreover, the taxes payable to the Corporation such as property tax, vacant land tax, drinking water tax, professional tax, building plan approval fee, underground drainage fee, and so on will be increased sharply, which will not be affordable to us. Besides snatching away our livelihood, the annexure will cause unbearable expenses in the form of taxes. Hence, Korampallam village panchayat should not be a part of Thoothukudi Corporation at any cost,” said the petitioners.

Petition on wakf law

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wakf Board Properties Protection and Monitoring Committee, its State coordinator Samsudeen submitted a petition against the proposed amendment in the Wakf Board law. He said the Union Government had proposed to include non-Muslims in the proposed Wakf Council. The amendment states that the District Collector concerned would decide that a property belonging to Wakf Board was a government property or a property of the board.

“If a non-Muslim is inducted in the Wakf Board administration, it will only create absolute commotion and unnecessary issues. Hence, the Centre should withdraw the proposed amendments in Wakf Board Law,” Mr. Samsudeen said.

Workers’ welfare board

CITU district president Petchimuthu and others submitted a petition condemning the problems prevailing in registration of new workers with the Unorganised Sector Workers Welfare Board. The registration of new workers and renewal of welfare board identity cards could not be done for the past three months due to the administrative problems in the labour welfare board.

“Even though several petitions have been submitted over the past three months seeking the early resolving of these issues, no step has been taken to help the poor labourers. The Collector should instruct the officials concerned to weed out the problems pinpointed by the workers and resume the registration of new workers and renew the identity cards,” said Mr. Petchimuthu.

The CPI(M) submitted a petition seeking widening of the busy Sawyerpuram–Pudukottai Theri Road to avert accidents, which have become routine affair, particularly after dusk.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Representatives’ Association members submitted a petition urging the State government to honour the tripartite meeting promises, including job security, made on August 10, 2017.