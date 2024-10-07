GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kooraikundu panchayat residents oppose move to merge their villages with Virudhunagar municipality

Published - October 07, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of villagers, mostly women, from Kooraikundu village panchayat on Monday staged a protest on the Collectorate premises here opposing the proposal to merge the rural local body with Virudhunagar municipality. 

The protesters said the villagers, mostly daily wage earners, would be deprived of the benefit of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. The panchayat comprises villages such as Kooraikundi, Sevalpatti, Soolaikarai Medu, Kumarasamay Raja Nagar, Kottaipatti, Allampatti and Muthuramanpatti. 

“The panchayat has 2,000 members registered under MGNREGS. When we become part of the urban local body, the workers will lose the job opportunity,” said M. Marikani, an AIADMK functionary. 

Besides, the property tax, professional tax, and tax for small and medium industries would go up manifold, the agitators said. 

The residents would be forced to pay additional tax for underground drainage facility. They would lose the benefits under the scheme for free distribution of goats and milch animals. The poor residents would not get free house-site pattas.

Mr. Marikani said that four village panchayats namely Sivagnapuram, Rosalpatti, Pavali and Kooraikundu were located adjoining to the Virudhunagar municipality. 

“While all other panchayats were located in closer proximity to the municipal limits, Kooraikundu was away by at least six km. We wonder why the Government wants to impose this on Kooraikundu while leaving other panchayats,” Mr. Marikani said. 

The panchayat had passed resolutions twice on August 15 and October 2 grama sabha meetings opposing the move. 

He suggested that parts of the four village panchayats that were on the borders of Virudhunagar municipality such as Allampatti, Pandian Nagar, Ayyanar Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar can be annexed with the urban local body. 

The protesters submitted a petition to Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan.

