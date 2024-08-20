Koodal Pudur residents demand utilisation of unused public spaces

Residents of Koodal Pudur sector VI near Anaiyur in Madurai district demand for utilisation of spaces occupied by dilapidated buildings in their locality.

The area which was developed in the 1990s for government employees was managed and administered by Tamil Nadu Housing Board. During land allocation, the owners were informed about the upcoming parks, schools and shopping complexes in their areas.

But, over a time, even after the construction and occupation of houses, the parks and schools never came up.

Manoharan, a former functionary of the Koodal Pudur Houseowner’s Association said that though the buildings required for shopping complex and schools were constructed, the actual purpose was never fulfilled.

Instead, he said, the building meant for shopping complex was used as housing board department office and the school building was left unused and ground attached to it was used as ground.

“Despite the need for a school and park being raised by the association members several times, no concrete measures were taken at that time,” he added.

In between, the competent authority to manage the locality changed from housing board to municipality. Recently, during the expansion of Madurai corporation area, Koodal Pudur was included in the corporation, he noted.

As insufficient fund and lack of decision-making capacity were cited as reasons for neglecting development works in the area for a long time, they expected the transfer of authority to corporation would bring about any changes to their area, but to their disappointment, nothing changed, he added.

Mr. Manoharan said the shopping complex building which was used as a housing board office remains unoccupied and in a dilapidated condition. “It may collapse any time. Instead of leaving it to get damaged, it can be demolished properly, and a park set up which would at least be helpful for elders and children in this locality,” he suggested.

Another building which was used as a community hall also stands in a similar condition. The area with about 3,000 residents was mostly occupied by retired and current government staff and the community hall, if renovated, would be utilised by the residents for hosting events.

A senior corporation official said that though the area was included in the corporation, some particular buildings and spaces were still managed by housing board department. “If we have the spaces under their ambit, we can fruitfully utilise the space for the benefit of the residents,” he added.

