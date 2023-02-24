HamberMenu
Koodal Nagar railway station to turn into major station in 10 years: MP

Su. Venkatesan says steps would be taken to install more streetlights on the roads leading to the railway station within a day or two; similarly, temporary repairs will be carried out on approach roads

February 24, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
MP Su. Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspecting Koodal Nagar railway station in Madurai on Friday.

MP Su. Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspecting Koodal Nagar railway station in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Steps would be taken to raise the standard of Koodal Nagar railway station keeping in mind the necessities of the future generations, said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Friday.

“Taking into account the inconveniences faced by passengers using the station, a discussion was held with Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth three days ago. As the railway station is situated on the land owned by both railway and Madurai Corporation, a joint inspection was undertaken,” he told the reporters.

Due to the engineering works being undertaken at Madurai Railway Junction, Pandian Express and Vaigai Express are being operated from Koodal Nagar railway station. The MP said steps would be taken to install more streetlights on the roads leading to the railway station within a day or two. Similarly, temporary repairs would be carried out on the approach roads.

“As part of making Koodal Nagar railway station the second major station in Madurai, a preliminary decision has been taken to set up another platform in addition to the existing two platforms. Construction of a subway on the road from Anaiyur was also discussed,” said Mr. Venkatesan, who was accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon during the inspection.

He noted that the plans would be proposed during the meeting to be held with the General Manager of Southern Railway on March 10.

The MP said the potentiality of expansion in Madurai junction would reach its optimum soon. “But this railway station (Koodal Nagar) that is spread over 300 acres of land would be transformed into a major landmark in 10 years. The support of the State is also essential to realise it,” said Mr. Venkatesan.

Senior Divisional Engineer William Joy and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan were present.

