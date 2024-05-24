Koodal Azhagar Temple ‘car’ festival held

Car festival, the highlight of Vaikasi celebration at Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai, was held on Friday.

The presiding deities, Sridevi, Boodevi and Vyuga Sundararaja Perumal “urchavar’ were taken on a decorated Car’ at 5.30 a.m. After performing special pujas, the devotees started drawing the ‘car’ at 6.30 a.m. Chanting ‘Govinda... Gopala..,’ the devotees offered prayers all through the procession route, which touched Pandia Vellalar Street, South Veli Street, Crime Branch, TPK Road, Dindigul Road, West Masi Street and returned to the temple at 8.40 a.m.

The Madurai City Police had made elaborate security arrangements and traffic was diverted to facilitate the movement of the ‘car.’

The Vaikasi celebrations began with the hoisting of the holy flag on May 16. It would conclude on May 29. The temple, which is one among the 108 Divya desams, is famous and ancient since Periazhwar sang the ‘Pallandu’ here and Mangalasasanam was performed by Thirumangaiazhwar and Thirumazhisaipiran.

On May 19, ‘garuda sevai’ was performed and dasavatharam would be conducted on Sunday at Ramarayar Mandapam, the HR&CE officials said.

As a part of the celebrations, the deities were taken on processions in different ‘vahanams’. Temple Thakkar L Kalaivannan, Assistant Commissioner N Yegna Narayanan and other officials including volunteers from Hindu organisations organised the ‘car’ festival with enthusiam and fervour. The devotees were given butter milk and variety rice by volunteers along the procession route.

