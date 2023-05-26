Koodal Alagar Perumal Temple Vaikasi celebration begins

May 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The fortnight-long “Vaikasi Perunthiruvizha” commenced at the famous Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in Madurai city. According to Thakkar and Deputy Commissioner M. Ramasami and Assistant Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer G. Selvi, the celebration started off with the hoisting of holy flag on May 25. It would conclude on June 8.

During the festival, the presiding deity would be taken out on procession from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. in Simma Vahanam, Hanumar Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam, Sesha Vahanam, Yanai Vahanam, and Kuthirai Vahanam among others.

The highlight of the celebration included the Garuda Sevai on May 29, Car festival on June 3 and Dasavatharam on June 5 at the Rama Rayar Mandapam.

The expenses incurred for performing daily puja at the Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple worked to ₹ 750. Devotees willing to take up for a day’s puja shall contribute ₹ 10000, which would be invested and from the returns and the puja performed for a day in a year of the choice of the donor. Likewise, donors willing to give for the annadhanam scheme shall either present ₹ 3,500 for one day expenses or give ₹ 70,000. Cheques and demand drafts would be accepted by the Assistant Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer.

For the benefit of the devotees, the temple administration has also made live streaming arrangements to view the celebrations through youtube: https://youtube.com/@maduraikoodal41, the officials added.