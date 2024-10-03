ADVERTISEMENT

Kolu celebrations begin at Meenakshi temple

Published - October 03, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

With beginning of Navarathri festival on Thursday, Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple authorities in Madurai have made arrangements for a grand ‘golu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of people and devotees thronged Sri Meenakshi  Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday evening to see the grand ‘kolu’ that has been arranged as part of the Navarathri celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kolu dolls have been displayed in the northern corridor between the sanctum sanctorums of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord  Sundareswarar. The temple authorities have made various arrangements for the devotees. They have put up barricades around the 16 bays so that the visitors can go around in an orderly manner and enjoy the display.

This year, the ‘kolu’ is centred around the theme ‘Raja Rajeshwari Alangaram’. Beginning with intricately carved Vinayagar and Murugan dolls, Goddess Meenakshi in all her avatars including dolls depicting the celestial marriage attracted the devotees. Dolls depicting Lord  Sundareswarar ’s thiruvilayadal was mesmerising. The beautiful Goddess Saraswathi sitting on a lotus, Lord Krishna in all his playful moods and a realistic model of Shivalogam had numerous devotees enthralled.

The other side of the corridor too has bays where different ‘vaahanas’ or vehicles, which are taken out during the temple processions, have been kept on display. Visitors were also seen admiring the beautifully carved out Vaahanas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US