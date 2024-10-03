Kolu celebrations begin at Meenakshi temple

Thousands of people and devotees thronged Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday evening to see the grand ‘kolu’ that has been arranged as part of the Navarathri celebrations.

The kolu dolls have been displayed in the northern corridor between the sanctum sanctorums of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The temple authorities have made various arrangements for the devotees. They have put up barricades around the 16 bays so that the visitors can go around in an orderly manner and enjoy the display.

This year, the ‘kolu’ is centred around the theme ‘Raja Rajeshwari Alangaram’. Beginning with intricately carved Vinayagar and Murugan dolls, Goddess Meenakshi in all her avatars including dolls depicting the celestial marriage attracted the devotees. Dolls depicting Lord Sundareswarar ’s thiruvilayadal was mesmerising. The beautiful Goddess Saraswathi sitting on a lotus, Lord Krishna in all his playful moods and a realistic model of Shivalogam had numerous devotees enthralled.

The other side of the corridor too has bays where different ‘vaahanas’ or vehicles, which are taken out during the temple processions, have been kept on display. Visitors were also seen admiring the beautifully carved out Vaahanas.