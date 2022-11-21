Kolams drawn by Palani Municipality keep litterbugs at bay

November 21, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PALANI

The Palani Municipality has taken to drawing kolams on roadsides that has proven successful in keeping litterbugs at bay.

“The initiative that started five months ago drives home the message to keep the ‘temple’ city clean which has yielded a positive outcome and has brought a change in people’s attitude,” said R. Kamala, Municipal Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that 24 vulnerable points were identified, where garbage accumulation was persistent. The places include Palani Adivaram Road, Idumban Kovil Street, Itteri Road, Red Cross Road, ESI Road, Sathya Nagar, Mathuna Nagar, especially outside Uzhavar Santhai. “It has been reduced to 15 now,” she said.

Once the conservancy workers clear off the garbage from a frequently littered point, they will draw kolams, often colourful ones, there using rice powder. A banner aimed to create awareness against littering is also erected at the spot.

“The sentiment attached to kolams, so as to not step on them, lest throw waste on, has helped in maintaining cleanliness on arterial roads, near commercial establishments and residential areas,” said R. Manojkumar, Municipal Health Officer.

He added that it has in turn encouraged the public to handover the garbage directly to the workers, ensuring clean streets. It has also contributed in maintaining Palani as a bin-free municipality. “In a few wards, Councillors have stepped up to set up CCTV cameras at vulnerable points in around seven wards. The repeated offenders are then given awareness at their door-step,” said Mr Manojkumar.

Trending

The officials noted that out of the total 41 tonne collected every day across the 33 wards, split into six divisions, 14 tonne of wet waste is processed at the compost yard in Periyappa Nagar.

“The organic manure processed there is sold for ₹1 per kg and for free for farmers who show documents substantiating the fact,” said the MHO.

Regional Directorate of Municipality Administration K. Saravanan noted that Palani Municipality has been consistent over the months in carrying out cleanliness activities under the State government’s initiative ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ while the municipality officials noted that plans are afoot to create awareness vigorously on segregation of waste in its next phase.