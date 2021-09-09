Nothing wrong in Kodanad probe: Sarathkumar

DINDIGUL

09 September 2021 20:00 IST

There was nothing wrong in ordering an investigation into the Kodanad death case, said All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader Sarathkumar here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the case gained importance since it revolved around former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK, instead of finding fault with the DMK, should tell the facts to the investigating officers. Asked to comment about the DMK’s performance during the first 100 days, he said that six months was essential to assess the functioning of a government. It had just taken over and was on the path to implement their poll promises.

He said that they would contest in the rural local body elections in the nine districts. There were applications seeking ticket for the posts for which political parties could contest. He wanted more women to come forward and take over panchayat administration as they were aware of the issues revolving them in the villages.

The Centre should support Tamil Nadu government in fighting the pandemic by supplying adequate vaccines. Also, it should release funds for the development here, he said.

He was here to participate in a wedding of his party functionary.