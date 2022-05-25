Poor waste disposal at Bryant Park

Polythene covers and garbage were dumped near the Flower Show venue at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

While Kodaikanal hill had a large turnout of tourists, owing to the Summer Festival under way, unusually no checking was made inside vehicles to seize plastic items, especially bottles, on Tuesday.

Similarly, at the toll gate stationed before taking up the Ghat Road, no security personnel were engaged in checking.

Away from the neatly stacked pretty flower arrangement made as part of the 59th edition of Flower Show, heaps of plastic stay in the area above the Bryant Park office, near the women's toilet.

Looking closely, it is the accumulation of transparent plastic and polythene packaging used to protect the flowers brought in for the show.

As tourists and visitors began filling in the park, the lawn eventually turned into a mosaic of people and trash–tissues, paper cups, plates and bit newspapers strewn all over.

This occurred mostly due to lack of bigger dumper bins at the venue, especially near the food stalls, which had small bins overflowing within an hour of commencing the summer festival, according to a few private stall owners.

Preventing sales of single-use plastic water bottles and only five litre cans left people to search for potable drinking water dispensers scattered at the venue, of which a few were not functioning.

A few families were seen borrowing glasses of water from the food stalls for their children.

The few water dispensers lacked tumblers or cups to use to the disappointment of many.

“The venue could have housed a mobile toilet for the elderly like me and children, as one has to climb a murky stoned fleet of disproportionate stairs from the below to use toilets,” said Meenakshi an aged woman from Puducherry while another is located near the stage erected for the inaugural function, further away from the flower show space.

The pay-and-use toilet near the horse stable on Lake road, located at a prime spot, was plastered ‘closed’ leaving tourists in dismay.

An official said no plastic was found at the stalls during the inspections held on Wednesday and the park remained plastic-free.

A total of 60 dustbins have been stationed, with 15 on the Flower Show arena from day two of the festival and workers had been instructed to clear bins on an hourly basis, the official added.

They also said that measures would be taken to ensure continuous water supply at the dispensers.