Tourists banned entry into Berijam Lake

Forest Department officials have imposed a ban on tourists visiting Berijam lake in Kodaikanal owing to intensified movement of elephants near the lake area.

A herd of elephants with its calves was camping in the forest area adjoining the lake, the forest officials said, adding that the ban was to avoid human-animal conflicts.

It is common for elephants to come to this lake for drinking water even during daytime.

Kodaikanal witnessed a sudden spike in the arrival of tourists owing to the extended holidays, they said.