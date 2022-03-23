Tourists banned entry into Berijam Lake
Forest Department officials have imposed a ban on tourists visiting Berijam lake in Kodaikanal owing to intensified movement of elephants near the lake area.
A herd of elephants with its calves was camping in the forest area adjoining the lake, the forest officials said, adding that the ban was to avoid human-animal conflicts.
It is common for elephants to come to this lake for drinking water even during daytime.
Kodaikanal witnessed a sudden spike in the arrival of tourists owing to the extended holidays, they said.
