Drive against encroachments in Kodaikanal lake area

State Government officials on Wednesday took up a major encroachment removal drive along the lake area in Kodaikanal.

The action is based on an order issued by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The court has ordered to remove all the squatters from the waterbodies and has sought action taken report from the Dindigul district administration.

"We have removed majority of the temporary structures, mostly shops, that were put up along the road around Kodaikanal lake. These structures were creating traffic congestion during the peak tourism season," said Kodaikanal Tahsildar A. Muthuraman.

The Tahsildar said that eviction of more structures would be taken up in coming days.