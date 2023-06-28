Kodaikanal police seize intoxicating ‘mushrooms’, arrest four

June 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

Kodaikanal Police in Dindigul district seized 200 grams of intoxicating mushrooms, allegedly intended for sale by a gang near Poomparai Kaikatti on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said following specific intelligence input, a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Krishnakumar, conducted a raid and seized 200 grams of the intoxicating mushrooms.

The arrested persons were U. Vishnu (30), P. Prasath (37), S. Mohamed Afsal (26), all from Thrissur in Kerala, and D. Chandra Mohan (57) of Prabha Nagar in Poomparai. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the seized goods, called ‘magic mushrooms’ in local parlance, had chemical contents such as psilocybin and psilocin (alkaloids). This type of mushrooms, which belonged to the category of drugs banned under the NDPS Act, gave a sense of intoxication for about eight hours.

He said when these mushrooms were sent to Chennai Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory and chemically analysed, the presence of banned substances was confirmed. He warned of stern action against those involved in their sale and urged the tourists to be guarded.

A police officer, who was part of the investigation, said people did not grow ‘magic mushrooms’ and they naturally grew in abundance in Kodaikanal Forest areas such as Mannavanur, Poondi, Kilavarai, Vattakanal and Poomparai during monsoons.

A discreet probe revealed that some people from Melmalai village, who grazed their goats and cattle in the forest areas, collected firewood and plucked these mushrooms and sold them to an agent who, in turn, hired some youth to sell them to others.

These mushrooms were being sold anywhere between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per dozen pieces, he said.

In the last two years, eight cases were registered for possession of the ‘magic mushrooms’ in Kodaikanal and 26 persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One of them, Sathish alias Nagaraj alias Bhans, was detained under the Goondas Act, the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.