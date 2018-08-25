Kodaikanal needs infrastructure: Minister

more-in

KODAIKANAL

The State government had spent a whopping ₹ 45.20 crore in as many as 392 development works in the hill station during the last two years, said Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of “Kodai Kurinji Vizha” here, he said that the district administration had taken a number of initiatives to promote tourism and thus the Kurinji vizha was yet another show for the visitors.

Admitting that the hill station still required a number of developments on road and other infrastructure, the Minister called for public cooperation in implementing them. For instance, there was a dire need to ban plastic. Without the support of the people, the officials and civic authorities alone cannot achieve the goal set by the government, he underlined.

The Minister also said that alternatives such as cloth bags, leaves made out of plantain and other varieties which would not affect the environment shall be promoted by the stakeholders.

Collector T.G. Vinay explained the salient features of the Kodai Kurinji Vizha. The role played by the officers in the field level was commendable as they had preserved the flowers in such a way that they attracted a large number of tourists to pay a visit to Bryant Park, Coakers Walk, the Kodai Lake and other spots.