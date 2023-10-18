Kodaikanal grapples with waste management

October 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Prakasapuram landfill near Perumalmalai on Kodaikanal hills is overflowing. Activists say it is not just the leachate from the landfill that enters the streams that flow through the pristine shola forest adjacent to it but also solid waste. These streams are the water source for the residents.

Activist Avijit Michael has moved the court seeking steps to biocap it. Though a Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule, 2016, states that garbage dump in hill stations should not be located in fragile zones, the Prakasapuram landfill defies the edict.

Municipal Commissioner P. Sathiyanathan says, “Unike waste management in the plains, micro composting cannot be done on the hills.” Kodaikanal municipality has 40,000 residents and sees 80 lakh tourists every year. But there are only 19 garbage bins across the town. The sanitary staff do the house-to-house collection of waste.

“Our main problem is the waste being generated by the huge number of homestays. They get plan approval saying they are residences only but allow visitors to stay during weekends. So, we face revenue loss and are also unable to gauge the amount of waste generated. If a household generates750 grams of waste in a day, for homestays it runs into afew kgs. Thy are dumped into nearby streams, ” says Mr. Sathiyanathan.

Another official says these homestays are registered with the Tourism Department but do not get the required permits from the municipality. “We have started biomining at the landfill site and construction of a retaining wall will begin soon,” he adds. But activists say biomining is not the solution as microplastic and other waste would have seeped and contaminated the groundwater.

R. Rajamanikam and Iti Maloney of Kodaikanal International School Centre for Environment and Humanity say there is no proper waste audit. No information on quantum of waste, its composition, which sector generates what waste, how they are collected and how they can be recycled.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been more awareness among the stakeholders and the Kodai school has done programmes on waste management in the 23 government schools. We are also in talks with the hospitality sector and cab owners’ association on managing the waste,” says Ms. Iti.

Waste segregation at source is a must but many households dispose waste directly into streams.

During the recent long weekend, about 1,000 tourist vehicles arrived and left 600 kg of waste in the shola forests in the town. So more needs to be done on collecting waste from tourists. Silver foils and low-grade plastic account for a major share. “On entering the hills, the tourists can be given bags to puttheir waste and they can be returned at the toll gate when they leave,” Mr. Rajamanikam says.

Similarly, empty chips packets form a major part of the waste. As farmers in Kodaikanal grow potatoes, chips units can be started with government subsidy and sold under ‘Kodai’ brand to tourists in brown bags, says Ms. Iti.

This idea has generated a buzz. “The Rotary Club in Kodaikanal will surely look into this,” says Rajkumar Raman, vice-president, Hotel Carlton, Kodaikanal. With various stakeholders pitching in with suggestions, it is time the administration took into account their views in waste management.

