Kodaikanal grapples with waste management

October 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

For the about 1,000 residents of Perumal Malai, it should be a wake-up call as the Prakasapuram landfill, which is mere 10 kms away, is overflowing.

According to activists, it is not just the leachate from the landfill that enters the streams that flow through the pristine shola forest adjacent to it but also solid waste. These streams serve as the water source for the residents of Perumal Malai.

Activist Avijit Michael has moved the court seeking steps to biocap it. Though the 2016 Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule clearly states that garbage dump in hill stations should not be located in fragile zones, the Prakasapuram landfill clearly defies the edict.

Municipal Commissioner P. Sathiyanathan says, “We are doing our best. Like waste management in the plains, we are unable to do micro composting on the hills.”

Kodaikanal municipality is home to 40,000 residents and sees an annual floating population of 80 lakh. But there are only 19 garbage bins across the town. The sanitary staff do the house-to-house collection of waste.

“Our main problem is the waste being generated by the umpteen number of homestays. They get plans approval saying they are residences only but allow visitors to stay during weekends. So, we face revenue loss and are also unable to gauge the amount of waste generated. If a household generates 750 grams of waste in a day, for homestays it runs into a few kgs. This waste is discarded into nearby streams, ” says Mr. Sathiyanathan.

Another official points out that these homestays are registered with the Tourism Department but do not get the required permits from the municipality. “We have started biomining at the landfill site and construction of a retaining wall will begin soon,” he adds.

But activists say biomining will not solve the problem as microplastic and other waste would have seeped into the ground leading to contamination of water.

R. Rajamanikam and Iti Maloney of Kodaikanal International School Centre for Environment and Humanity say there is no proper waste audit. No information on quantum of waste, its composition, which sector generates what waste, how it is collected and how it can be recycled.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been more awareness among the stakeholders and the Kodai school has done programmes on waste management in the 23 government schools. We are also in talks with the hospitality sector and cab owners’ association on managing the waste,” says Ms. Iti.

Waste segregation at source is a must but many households, especially those living besides streams, dispose waste directly into the water sources.

During the recent long weekend, about 1,000 tourist vehicles arrived and left 600 kg of waste in the shola forests in the town. So, so more needs to be done on collecting waste from tourists.

Silver foils and low-grade plastic account for a major share. “On entering the hills, the tourists can be given bags to put their waste and they can be returned at the toll gate when they leave,” Mr. Rajamanikam says.

Similarly, empty chips packets form a major part of the waste. As farmers in Kodaikanal grow potatoes, chips units can be started with government subsidy and sold under ‘Kodai’ brand to tourists in brown bags, says Ms. Iti.

This idea has generated a buzz. “The Rotary Club in Kodaikanal will surely look into this,” says Rajkumar Raman, vice-president, Hotel Carlton, Kodaikanal. With various stakeholders pitching in with suggestions, it is time the administration took into account their views in waste management.