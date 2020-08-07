Kodaikanal-Adukkam road work almost over

A long-pending demand of people would be fulfilled soon as the work on Kodaikanal-Adukkam stretch of the ghat road leading to Periyakulam in the plains would be completed soon, said Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday.

Speaking at a review meeting, he said 90 % of the works were over. This road would not only reduce travel time of tourists visiting the hill station, but also reduce traffic congestion on the Batlagundu road. This road would provide a short-cut to people from Theni district and Kerala.

Thanking the front-line workers for their selfless service in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM said the virus infection chain could be broken only with the support of people.

He said Dindigul district had attracted investments to the tune of ₹1,000 crore since 2016. Spinning mills had come up in Vedasandur and surrounding pockets. Amway had set up its facility in Nilakottai and had provided jobs to local people. The government would extend all assistance to the 123 lock making units to improve their business.

Mr. Palaniswami said focus would be given to improve facilities at Palani Dhandayuthapaniswami Temple. The good scope for horticulture in the district would be tapped, he added

Collector M Vijayalakshmi gave an account of the COVID-19 measures taken since March 24, and the exit plan to meet expectations from the trade and industry. Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and former minister Natham Viswanathan were present.