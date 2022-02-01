Collector takes stock of poll arrangements

KODAIKANAL

01 February 2022 21:06 IST

Collector S. Visakan inspected the arrangements being made for the urban local body polls, scheduled for February 19, at the Kodaikanal Municipality on Tuesday.

He inspected the polling station being set up at St Xavier’s School in Naidupuram and the readiness of the flying squads. He presided over a meeting at the municipal office auditorium to take stock of the total poll arrangements. Later, pamphlets were distributed to the public encouraging them to vote and discharge their democratic duty He inspected efforts being made at the hill station to prevent use of banned plastic goods to ensure a clean Kodaikanal. Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Municipal Commissioner Narayanan and other officials accompanied him.

