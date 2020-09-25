Another attraction thrown open to tourists

Kodaikanal

25 September 2020 23:18 IST

Tourists are allowed to visit Coaker’s Walk, one of the major tourist attractions of the hill station, on Friday after six months of lockdown. The pedestrian pathway for around 1 km offers a panoramic view of the deep valley.

The State government has already thrown open other attractions like Kurinji Andavar Temple, Bryant Park, Chettiyar Park and Rose Garden and Upper Lake viewpoint.

“This is a major attraction for tourists who can have fun and have a view of the deep valley,” said Tourism Officer, S.M. Sribalamurugan. The pathway has two telescope houses that would help tourists to view some of the major attractions of the valley. People can have an aerial view of Periyakulam town, Vaigai dam and a remote village, Vellagavi, said Assistant Tourism Officer, M. Anandan.

“At least 80% of tourists do not miss Coaker’s Walk during their visit to the hill station,” he added. The facility is open between 9 a.m. to 5. p.m. with an entrance fee of ₹ 10 for adults and ₹ 5 for children. Though the government has made e-passes mandatory for tourists coming from outside Dindigul districts, no e-pass is required to those who travel in bus. It has led to more flow of tourists.