May 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked ₹3.75 crore for developing infrastructure facilities in Mannavanur near here, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the eight-day long 60th Flower Show being held as part of the “Kodai Vizha” at the Bryant Park, he said that in the financial budget, the sum had been announced and works would start to develop Mannavanur. He also said that as there was heavy traffic to the hill station during summer, the government would examine the possibilities of an alternative route from the plains.

In his presidential address, Rural Development Minister I. Periasami said that whenever the DMK had been in power, Kodaikanal had got its due share of development. With changing times, he said that the needs of the hill station would be taken up with the Chief Minister M K Stalin and it would be executed. The Minister recalled the installation of electric poles and telephone cables for the farmers in remote locations several years ago.

Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam said that from next year onwards, variou rose varieties would be included in the Flower Show here. The Horticulture department had taken steps to enhance the crop coverage of garlic in the hills to up to 700 hectares. Likewise, strawberry cultivation would be raised in five hectares in Pachalur village.

Rope car proposal

The Union government had announced to establish rope cars in 12 locations and Kodaikanal was one among them. The facility has been proposed to be set up between Palani and Kodaikanal, the Minister said and added that with steady flow of visitors, alternative modes of transport including heli-tourism should be explored. The government and the district administration would cooperate in a positive way, he added.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said that flower shows were being conducted in Yercaud and Nilgiris recently. Last year, 56,000 tourists had visited the Kodai Vizha. This season, the officials expect more footfalls, he said and added that it was a nature’s gift for Tamil Nadu as there were plenty of tourist places in every district.

He appreciated the officials and volunteers for the wonderful arrangement of flowers in the shape of zebra, peacock, squirrel and Indian Guar along with vegetable carvings.

Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi, senior officials from the Horticulture, Tourism and other departments attended. MP Jothimani, MLAs I. P. Senthilkumar, Dindigul SP V. Baskaran and Municipal authorities from Kodaikanal participated in the launch function.