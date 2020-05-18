Kodai residents want restrictions to continue as people start arriving

KODAIKANAL

After the State government announced certain relaxations in the curfew norms following the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have managed to influence the officials and obtained e-pass with which they travelled from far away destinations to Kodaikanal, residents here alleged.

The hill station, which is part of the Dindigul district, has been largely free from any active COVID-19 patients so far, though the number of persons with the virus had crossed the 100 mark and many areas in the district (except Kodaikanal) had been identified as containment zones.

The cooperation from the residents and the local people came in for appreciation as they wholeheartedly stayed indoors, officials said and added that self-discipline displayed by the locals here was praiseworthy that the virus had been kept at a distance.

As a result, the environment had changed for good that many landmark spots, including the Kodai Lake, Coakers Walk and others sported clean and green now.

“There is absolutely no pollution,” said Veera, a resident of Kodaikanal.

A few residents in Naidupuram suggested that the State government could consider declaring a lockout for a fortnight every year so that the hill station can restore its sheen.

When contacted, RDO (in-charge) Sivakumar said that 62 persons with e-pass, a mandatory document required for travel from one district to another destination now due to the curfew, had arrived in Kodaikanal. After due verification at the check posts, they were permitted to proceed, he added.

After screening the persons, the health officials had advised them to remain in home quarantine for a fortnight. While some of them had their own bungalows here, others have come to carry out works in the buildings, which were owned by private people, officials added.