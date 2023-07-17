Kodai Kuriniji Women’s Movement complain of bad roads in tribal areas

July 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Dindigul

The Kodai Kurinji Women’s Movement has sought the Collector’s intervention in relaying a pothole-filled ghat road for the benefit of tribal people living in Boothamalai, Karuvelampatti, Semrankulam and Pattiyakadu villages in Dindigul district.

The women, who work for the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe women and children, said in their petition that the road connecting Paachalur panchayat and Vadakavunji panchayat was the major road in use for the Paliyar tribal people. Some 1,200 residents of the villages were put to untold sufferings due to the poor condition of the black-topped road.

“We have given petitions for the last two years, seeking repair of the road, but no action has been taken so far,” they said.

The issue was also discussed and taken up with officials during two Grama Sabha meetings.

With the road in a bad condition, people were not able to move around even during emergency situations including going to hospital. In a recent incident, a pregnant woman could not be taken to hospital on time and she delivered the baby on the way. Also, since the road was full of potholes, ambulances found it difficult to come to the villages.

Commercial vehicles also charged exorbitant rates.