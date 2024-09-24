Knowledge session on cyber security and trademarks

Surana and Surana International Attorneys (SSIA), in association with the Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TDCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industries, conducted a knowledge session here recently on cyber security and trademark and copyright.

Managing Partner, Surana & Surana International Attorneys, Vinod Surana with his firm handling national as well as international assignments through affiliates in 70 countries helps family businesses resolve conflicts and avoid long costly court cases.

Partner, SSIA Surya Senthil highlighted the legal aspects of cyber security and white-collar crimes and prescribed safeguard measures.

Deputy Head of IP Practice, SSIA, Balaji, explained the importance of trademarks and copyrights for micro, small and medium enterprises and traditional family businesses and advised on how to protect their goodwill, identity and market-share and prevent competitors from taking advantage of their laxity.

K.V. Ramesh of Skills DA spoke about the technical aspects of cyber security such as data privacy, data protection and digital forensics.

Assistant Dean of Vinayaka Mission’s Law School, Fowmina, provided insights into cyber-security and its importance in new age law syllabi.

Renowned industrialist from Bell Group of Companies Gunasingh Chelladurai, who is the president of TDCCI, said cyber security is important for businesses in the age of the internet and thanked Chennai head-quartered Surana and Surana International Attorneys for arranging this very useful knowledge session and giving the participants important guidelines on protecting businesses from cyberattacks and protecting the brand value.

Celestine Villavarayar, Chairman of CII - Thoothukudi, said businesses must protect their interests by considering the legal aspects such as trademarks & copyrights as well as techno-commercial aspects.