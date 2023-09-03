Knowledge is superpower, says V-C

September 03, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MADURAI

This is the age of knowledge and the country which employes it to the hilt will become superpower. India is moving towards that goal, according to Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R. M. Kathiresan.

Speaking at the 38th Graduation Day of Thiagarajar College here on Sunday, he told the graduands that the distance never mattered. It was the first step that mattered. This was the first step that they were going to take, he said.

The first era of development was based on agriculture and the Indian economy, which was based on agriculture, remained stable. The second era of development was through big industries. The present era was knowledge-based, he said.

“Where there is freedom, there is responsibility. There is difference between growth, development and success. Growth is any monetary or material-based incremental life, development is when this life is achieved through the proper means and success is when the growth is used for the benefit of the common good, he told the graduands.

College secretary K. Thiagarajan said that it was the people from the rural and humble backgrounds who were giving back to the country. India had undergone profound transformation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s economic landscape had evolved, challenging people to embrace fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.

Agriculture had a lot of scope. Nowadays people from IT sector had taken up agriculture as a passion and were contributing to it. The future of India was bright as it had a young and skilled workforce. The best way to predict the future was to create it, he told the graduands. Principal D. Pandiaraja was present. A total of 1,567 students received their degrees.

