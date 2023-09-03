HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Knowledge is superpower, says V-C

This is the age of knowledge and the country which employes it to the hilt will become superpower; India is moving towards that goal, says Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R. M. Kathiresan

September 03, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, hands over degree certificate to a student at the 38th Graduation Day of Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Sunday. College secretary K. Thiagarajan (right) looks on.

R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, hands over degree certificate to a student at the 38th Graduation Day of Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Sunday. College secretary K. Thiagarajan (right) looks on. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

This is the age of knowledge and the country which employes it to the hilt will become superpower. India is moving towards that goal, according to Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R. M. Kathiresan.

Speaking at the 38th Graduation Day of Thiagarajar College here on Sunday, he told the graduands that the distance never mattered. It was the first step that mattered. This was the first step that they were going to take, he said.

The first era of development was based on agriculture and the Indian economy, which was based on agriculture, remained stable. The second era of development was through big industries. The present era was knowledge-based, he said.

“Where there is freedom, there is responsibility. There is difference between growth, development and success. Growth is any monetary or material-based incremental life, development is when this life is achieved through the proper means and success is when the growth is used for the benefit of the common good, he told the graduands.

College secretary K. Thiagarajan said that it was the people from the rural and humble backgrounds who were giving back to the country. India had undergone profound transformation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s economic landscape had evolved, challenging people to embrace fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.

Agriculture had a lot of scope. Nowadays people from IT sector had taken up agriculture as a passion and were contributing to it. The future of India was bright as it had a young and skilled workforce. The best way to predict the future was to create it, he told the graduands. Principal D. Pandiaraja was present. A total of 1,567 students received their degrees.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.