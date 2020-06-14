Madurai

Know about this age-old city, says Tamil scholar

Numerous ancient literature and inscriptions have shown that Madurai is among the oldest living cities in the world. In addition, the recent excavations have revealed that Keeladi had a 2,600-year-old civilisation, said Tamil scholar G. Gnanasambandan.

He was addressing Class 8 and 9 students of Corporation schools through an online session on Friday. It formed part of a 11-day online skill development programme. Mr.Gnanasambandan said Madurai was also called Naanmadakkoodal and Kadambavanam.

Inscriptions belonging to the 7th and 8th centuries, which mentioned about Madurai, were found at Kidaripatti and Othakadai. Explaining the significance of ancient Madurai, Mr. Gnananasambandan said the city was unique in naming the streets based on Tamil months.

Streets were also named based on the job that the residents had performed. Thennai Ola Kara Street, Pacharisikkara Street, Sudu Thanneer Vaikkal Street and Sunnambukkara Street were a few of them.

Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi was a teacher at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School on North Veli Street. Legendary Carnatic musician M.S.Subbulakshmi was born in Madurai.

