Knee-deep rainwater stagnating in school at Maharajapuram

Rainwater stagnant in Panchayat Union Primary School at Maharajapuram near Watrap in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Overnight rain in and around Watrap led to marooning of Panchayat Union Primary School in Maharajapuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since the classes for primary school were yet to reopen, the knee-deep water in the ground did not affect the working of the school, said District Educational Officer S. Emperumal.

Heavy rainfall was reported in Maharajapuram, Watrap, Thambipatti and Koomapatti on Monday night.

Mr. Emperumal said that earth movers were being deployed to drain the stagnant water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water also entered the classrooms.

Meanwhile, efforts were being taken to identify alternative place for conducting classes to students as school will reopen for them on Thursday.