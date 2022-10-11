Knee-deep rainwater stagnating in school at Maharajapuram

The Hindu Bureau Watrap
October 11, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainwater stagnant in Panchayat Union Primary School at Maharajapuram near Watrap in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Overnight rain in and around Watrap led to marooning of Panchayat Union Primary School in Maharajapuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since the classes for primary school were yet to reopen, the knee-deep water in the ground did not affect the working of the school, said District Educational Officer S. Emperumal.

Heavy rainfall was reported in Maharajapuram, Watrap, Thambipatti and Koomapatti on Monday night.

Mr. Emperumal said that earth movers were being deployed to drain the stagnant water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water also entered the classrooms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, efforts were being taken to identify alternative place for conducting classes to students as school will reopen for them on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app