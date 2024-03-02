KKNPP recruitment exam scheduled for March 3 postponed following road roko threat by local people

March 02, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The examination scheduled for Sunday (March 3, 2024) for recruiting Scientific Assistants for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project has been postponed following opposition from the local people, who urged the KKNPP administration to give preference to them in recruitment of ‘C’ category employees.

During the peace talks held at Radhapuram on Saturday night, it was decided to first recruit the locals and the land-losers for ‘C’ category vacancies before conducting the exam for ‘B’ category posts.

When the locals and those who had given their lands for the KKNPP wanted the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to give preference to their children in the recruitment for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts, it was agreed during a tripartite meeting held in 1999. This agreement was honoured till 2011, but the situation changed in the recruitment held in 2018.

While ‘D’ category was abolished by the Centre, the NPCIL conducted nation-wide recruitment drive in 2018 for ‘C’ category vacancies.

Hence, M. Appavu, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Radhapuram MLA, sent a letter to Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, a couple of days ago seeking preference to the locals and the project-affected people in the ‘C’ category recruitment. He also sought cancellation of the examination scheduled for Sunday.

Pursuant to the Speaker’s letter, a meeting was convened at Koodankulam on Saturday by the local body representatives and the land-losers, who decided unanimously to stage a road roko in front of Anu Vijay Township, the residential colony of KKNPP staff, where the examination was to be held.

Subsequently, KKNPP Site Director R.S. Sawant issued a statement on Saturday afternoon that the examination scheduled for Sunday was for 62 Scientific Assistant posts in ‘B’ category, and not for ‘C’ category posts. However, the protesters decided to go ahead with their agitation plan.

Hence, peace talks were held at Radhapuram in the evening, in which Arpit Jain, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi; Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor; Mr. Sawant and the protestors’ representatives participated.

“Since the local body representatives were firm in their decision to stage the road roko if the locals and the land-losers are not given preference in ‘C’ category recruitment, the exam for ‘B’ category vacancies was postponed,” said DMK functionary M. Joseph Belsi of Therkku Kallikulam.

The meeting resolved that recruitment for ‘B’ category jobs would be conducted after the locals and the land-losers were recruited for 114 ‘C’ category vacancies.

Mr. Arpit Jain; Mr. Yogesh Kumar; V.S.R. Jegadish, chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat; Mr. Sawant; Joy P. Varghese, Project Director, Reactors 5 and 6, KKNPP; D. Bhaskar, district panchayat councillor; and Alex Appavu, Tirunelveli district DMK students’ wing organiser, signed the resolution.

