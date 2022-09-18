KKNPP official’s house burgled

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI
September 18, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified robbers decamped with gold jewels from a locked house in KKNPP residential colony here on Sunday. Police said that a few neighbours informed the police that the front door of the house belonging to one Asokan (55), who was working as an officer in the KKNPP, was found broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police contacted, Mr Asokan had reportedly said that he had left about 50 sovereigns of gold jewels in the almirah. He was recently transferred to Karnakata. Hence, he had gone there with his family. Preliminary inquiries revealed that some known persons may have committed the crime as they had targeted the locked home in the colony.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It was also learnt that the robbers had attempted to steal in another house identified as Raman on the same campus. Investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app