GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KKNPP officer killed in accident

Published - August 28, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A young scientific officer of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

 Police said S. Aditya Srivatsav, 28, of Madhya Pradesh, who was working with Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project as ‘Scientific Officer’ since 2022 and his friend Prakash, 24, were coming towards Koodankulam on a bike on Wednesday early morning.

 When the bike accidentally hit the barricade kept across the road at Kannankulam, Aditya suffered head injury while Prakash too suffered bleeding injuries. Even though they were rushed to the nearbh private hospital for treatment, Aditya succumbed to his injury and Mr. Prakash is under treatment.

 Pazhavoor police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.