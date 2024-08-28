KKNPP officer killed in accident

A young scientific officer of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

Police said S. Aditya Srivatsav, 28, of Madhya Pradesh, who was working with Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project as ‘Scientific Officer’ since 2022 and his friend Prakash, 24, were coming towards Koodankulam on a bike on Wednesday early morning.

When the bike accidentally hit the barricade kept across the road at Kannankulam, Aditya suffered head injury while Prakash too suffered bleeding injuries. Even though they were rushed to the nearbh private hospital for treatment, Aditya succumbed to his injury and Mr. Prakash is under treatment.

Pazhavoor police have registered a case.