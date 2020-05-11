Madurai

KKNPP migrant labourers abstain from construction work

They demand that they be sent back to their hometowns immediately

Continuing their protest for the second day, migrant labourers at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Projects — mainly engaged in construction of reactors 3 and 4 — on Monday demanded that they be sent back to their hometowns immediately.

The 5,000-odd north Indian labourers, put up in sheds on the sprawling KKNPP premises by their contractors, struck work on May 9.

The protestors said the contractors and KKNPP, through the State government, should ensure operation of special trains to their States to send them back to their hometowns. They were not even being allowed to leave the premises now.

Koodankulam inspector Jegatha and a constable, Sakthivel, sustained injuries when a section of the protestors pelted stones on police personnel entering the premises on Monday. A case of rioting and injuring police was registered against 32 workers and a strong posse of policemen deployed on KKNPP premises.

During the talks held with protestors on Saturday last, Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Pratik Tayal assured them that their journey to their hometowns would be finalised within a week after discussing the modalities with the State Nodal Officer designated for the purpose. However, the workers continued to abstain from construction work.

On Monday morning, around 100 of them tried to leave the premises with their luggage only to be sent back to their sheds by police.

A senior KKNPP official said the workers were assured that they would be tested within three or four days and sent back to their hometowns at the earliest. However, they did not report for work and any delay in construction would cause significant loss to KKNNP.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 7:31:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/kknpp-migrant-labourers-abstain-from-construction-work/article31558886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY