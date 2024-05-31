GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KKNPP hands over bypass road to State Highways Department

Published - May 31, 2024 09:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Following the intervention of Assembly speaker M. Appavu, the Chettikulam bypass road which was under the control of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) was handed over to the State Highways Department.  

The road which was laid to enable easy movement of multi-axle cargo vehicles for the KKNPP was in a bad shape with potholes on the entire stretch.  As desired by the local people, Mr. Appavu consulted with KKNPP Station Director R.S. Sawant to arrive upon a permanent solution. As they agreed to Mr. Appavu’s suggestion, the bypass road would be taken over by the State Highways Department.  

Following this, the road would soon be relaid, Mr. Appavu said. 

