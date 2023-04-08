ADVERTISEMENT

KKNPP anti-protest movement coordinator sends legal notice to TN Governor for his ‘foreign fund support’ remarks

April 08, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant protest movement coordinator S. P. Udayakumar has sent a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi for his remarks against the KKNPP protesters here on Saturday.

The Governor during a recent interaction with civil service aspirants had stated that many countries had sent in funds to fuel protest activities in a reference to the agitations against the nuclear plant. This, Mr. Udayakumar said was an insult to thousands of men and women who had participated in the protests on their own as a voluntary gathering.

The Governor’s statement amounted to an imputation. There was no truth in it, as the innocent people had voiced their concern and apprehensions regarding the nuclear plant coming up in their locality through protests, he said.

This being the fact, the remarks of the Governor was false and defamatory. The anti-nuke protesters expected the Governor to make appropriate amends to the statement immediately, the notice added.

